ATLANTA (CBS46) – Gunshots rang out early Friday morning on the 3600 block of Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County Police, a witness returning home found three suspects breaking into multiple vehicles. DeKalb Police said the witness confronted the suspects and the suspects opened fire. The witness returned fire and the suspects tried to leave the scene.
DeKalb Police said as the suspects were running from the scene, they left their car in neutral and it hit the witness. Police didn’t give any details on what, if any, injuries were suffered by the witness.
Police caught two suspects after the shooting and said they are still looking for the third person involved.
