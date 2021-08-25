COLLEGE PARK, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple metro Atlanta police agencies swarmed a College Park apartment complex Wednesday morning. A person who lives in the complex told CBS46 a 22-year-old man was shot by a Clayton County sheriff's deputy.
According to the victim’s girlfriend, the person was shot as officers were serving some type of warrant at a unit in the complex. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Godby Road.
The man's condition is not clear at this time.Officers from College Park, the city of South Fulton, and Clayton Police were at the scene investigating.
A GBI spokesperson said in a statement, "The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Agents are gathering information. We’ll provide an update once we have more info."
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
#Breaking @GBI_GA investigating an officer involved shooting in College Park. I’ll have the details on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/QFJkbpdfOK— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) August 25, 2021
