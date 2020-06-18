ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A witness of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks has come forward, telling the world exactly what he saw that Friday.
“We come to Atlanta to try to conquer our dreams not witness no murders,” Michael Perkins told CBS46 News.
Michael Perkins said he and his friend Melvin Evans arrived in Atlanta from Memphis Friday to shot a music video with Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy. Two hours into their trip, they stopped a Wendy’s on University Avenue and witness two officers talking to Rayshard Brooks.
“I was saying they’re going to kill this man. I was trying to laugh it off, but it actually happened,” Perkins explained.
Perkins said the deadly altercation was much too close for comfort.
“I saw him running I heard the tasers or whatever, and then the shots, my first reaction was to duck. I was up under the seat in the back ducking,” Perkins said.
As gun smoke filled the air two shots from then APD officer Garrett Rolfe’s gun fatally hit Brooks. The third shot landed in the car Perkins and Evans were in.
“I witnessed a murder I almost got killed myself,” Perkins explained.
Perkins told CBS46 News he fully supports Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s decision to file charges against Rolfe.
"Justice is justice. He killed a man that’s running away from him. You let me kill somebody that’s running away from me, I’m getting the full strength so if he don’t get the full strength then he should get at least half of it. You know he killed somebody," Perkins explained.
