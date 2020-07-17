DEKALB (CBS46)—DeKalb County detectives are working to find the person who shot a man.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday near a home at the 6200 block of Southland Ride in Stone Mountain.
According to police, several officers responded to the call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
A witness at the scene told CBS46 the man was “shot in the side and he will be ok”.
Police have not released a motive of the shooting or the victim’s age.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
