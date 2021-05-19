ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia State Patrol investigators are looking into a wreck that happened early Wednesday morning on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Harwell Road.
Patrolmen at the scene did not release any details to CBS46, however, two cars at the scene had extensive damage.
A person at the wreck told CBS46 the accident happened as a result of a GSP chase, however, a spokesperson with GSP has not confirmed the information.
According to the witness, a vehicle fleeing from GSP crashed into another vehicle. The witness said victims were loaded into ambulances. GSP has not said if there were injuries involved in the accident.
Roads in the area were shut down, and there were at least six GSP cruisers while patrolmen investigated the wreck.
CBS46 is working to get more details on this developing story.
