ATLANTA (CBS46) - A witness pulled out their gun and shot a man attempting to steal a car at a Buckhead gas station.
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station which sits between Powers Ferry Road N.E. and Roswell Road N.E.
Around 1:45 p.m. Friday, an SUV carrying three men cruised through the gas station. It pulled up to a sedan at the gas pump where an adult man exited the SUV and attempted to carjack the sedan at the pump.
A witness approached to intervene, but the suspect fired his gun, according to Atlanta police. The witness returned gunfire. A bullet struck the suspect in the head.
The men with the suspect left in the SUV. The witness stayed at the scene and talked to investigators. The suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation continues.
