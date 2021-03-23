Witness spots peeping Tom in midtown Atlanta apartment complex

An eye witness said she believes she came face to face with a peeping tom. In fact, she said she caught him in the act.
CBS46 Tori Cooper gathered details on the possible crime connection to a series of other similar sightings.
After the morning of March 13, Beth Rountree said she no longer felt safe in her West Midtown Atlanta Apartment.
”I ran inside and I texted a friend who was a neighbor of mine,” Beth Rountree said.
She said an early morning encounter ultimately made her move out of the Avana Westside apartments on Huff Road.
“I was sitting on my patio drinking coffee and I see a guy come and sit down on some lawn chairs and he was staring, directly at me I tried to ignore him. I kept looking at my phone watching a video and I looked up and he had moved behind a fence in the courtyard where he was masturbating.”
Just one day after her encounter and only two miles away, numerous cameras captured the slender man peeping into homes, wearing a dark hoodie, and sweat pants.
Detectives believe it’s the same man in a police sketch, that authorities have been working to track down.
”He sometimes will be just peering in peoples windows other times he’ll be behind bushes he’s usually on the trail or in the bushes,” Sergeant Jarius Daugherty Atlanta Police Department.
Atlanta Police said on March 14, a woman told police a man followed her on the Whetstone Creek Trail.
The woman told police she turned around and the man was within a few feet of her touching himself.
That’s when the women took off running and called police.
“It’s definitely alarming. We’d like to identify him and get him off the streets. Pretty confident that somebody out there is going to see this guy and lead us to his location.”
Until then, residents are taking every precaution necessary.
“Keep your pepper spray and whatever you got and be very aware of your surroundings,” Beth Rountree said.
Atlanta Police Department said they have now increased patrols along the Whetstone Creek Trail. They said it is best to travel in groups when you can.
