ATLANTA (CBS46) — A witness described a tragic scene on Halloween when an 11-year-old boy, who was out trick-or-treating, was hit, and killed by a car, as he tried crossing the street.
“As soon as he got hit I screamed a little and ran out onto the street to see if he was ok,” said A. Wesley Fulton, who witnessed the horrific event. “My sister and I, we did hold his hand, we asked him to even squeeze our hand to see if he would respond. He wasn’t really that responsive.”
"As soon as he got hit I screemed and ran out onto the street to see if he was ok." A witness who comforted 11-year-old Devonne 'DJ' Malique David before he died says the road he crossed needs to be improved so more lives aren't lost. Details at 4&5pm @cbs46 #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/hET7x26KPq— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 1, 2021
According to police around 8:20 p.m. they responded to a pedestrian hit at the crosswalk near the intersection of Daniel and Memorial Ave in East Lake.
“He darted across the street and he was hit immediately just about as he got to the sidewalk,” Fulton said.
The family identified the boy who got killed as Devonne Malique David.
Fulton said David was breathing initially and that he spoke to David’s family, who visited him Monday morning.
“We all said some prayers, his mom, his dad, his stepdad.”
Authorities said David was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver did stay on scene according to police.
“The driver was delirious, the other kids he was with was delirious,” Fulton said.
Community members remarked that since 2004 they’ve been advocating for measures to slow drivers down along Memorial Ave.
“This is tragedy we’ve all been scared of,” said Doug Williams, former East Lake NPU president.
Only a mile away on the same day in Kirkwood, the first project in the city to increase pedestrian safety, done completely by volunteer neighbors, was installed along busy Rockyford Road.
The measures were implemented after neighbors say several people were hit walking along the neighborhood street.
“There’s just a need to you know try to slow people down in these critical neighborhoods with people walking about, because it’s killing people,” said Jack Cebe, a transportation engineer and lead neighbor for the Rockyford Road safety project. “Neighbors just kind of came out of the woodwork when they saw us working on it yesterday, and you know helped out, kind of pitched in at the right moment. So it was a really fun, organic community project, and will hopefully jump start more efforts like this.”
