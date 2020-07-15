ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to track down the man a witness said fatally shot a local business owner in northwest Atlanta.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a man shot just after midnight Wednesday on Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard, near Sunset Avenue.
When officers arrived, police said they located a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.
Medical personnel tried to save then man, however, the man died at the scene.
Police said a witness told officers the man owns an auto body shop near the shooting, however, police said they were not able to confirm the man owns the business.
The witness said the victim and a woman were arguing and another man arrived and fired multiple shots, fatally striking the victim.
The suspect and the woman left the scene after the shots were fired.
The witness told detectives the woman is known to frequent the area, and police said they do not believe robbery was a motive.
It is unclear what prompted the argument between the victim and the woman.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said detectives are executing a search warrant at a nearby apartment, and they hoping the search will lead to additional clues to help solve the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
