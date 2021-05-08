ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot in what investigators call a road rage incident.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Mitchell St SW and Mangum Street SW Saturday evening.
According to police, the woman was driving her car when she got into an argument with a man in his car.
Police continue to say that altercation resulted in the woman being shot.
Now investigators are looking for the man who they believe left the scene in a dark colored SUV.
CBS46's Jasmina Alston obtained video from a witness showing the moments leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
