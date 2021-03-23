Frantic crowds ran, trampling over gates and other people after shots rang out at the local Gwinnett County fair on Saturday, according to witnesses.
Gwinnett Police Department told CBS46 they did respond to reports of a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Carnival this weekend. But a spokesperson with the agency said, upon arrival there were "no victims and no credible witnesses" on scene. Fair visitors are now looking for a formal investigation.
"There were kids there. They got trampled over and everything because of this situation," one witness told CBS46.
She called it a traumatizing night at Sugarloaf Mills, adding, "I'm actually scared to go out, like scared to go anywhere in public."
It's a similar fear for Nataleigh Rudasill too, who ran for her life on Saturday night. Rudasill said she's been traumatized since that moment.
"I can't go out in public. I don't want to look at anybody because I don't trust them."
Around 9 p.m. witnesses reported hearing at least six shots ring out. The alleged gunman was reportedly within the crowd of hundreds.
Gwinnett PD got the call about the shooting but said there were no victims, no evidence, and no witnesses.
Rudasill says that's because they all took off trying to escape the gunfire. She says there is no doubt in her mind there was a shooting because of what she says she saw and heard that night-- including an injured woman.
"She was on the ground, someone was holding her side saying 'just keep pressure, we'll go get somebody.'"
Dozens of Facebook posts make similar claims, with many users questioning why the shooting hadn't made the news.
CBS46 was able to find posts where a carnival visitor wrote her friend was person shot in the leg but 'is doing okay' as of Monday.
After additional claims of the incident being gang-related, many are looking for police to get to the bottom of it before they can feel settled.
"It needs to be investigated more, dealt with more."
CBS46 reached back out to Gwinnett PD to learn if they will launch a formal investigation now. We have not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.