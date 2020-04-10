Cherokee County, Ga. (CBS46) A woman was killed early Friday morning during a crash involving a tractor trailer in Cherokee County.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Knox Bridge Highway at the intersection with Highway 108 in the small community of Sutallee.
Witnesses tell the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office that the tractor trailer ran the red light and collided with the woman's SUV. The woman was taken to Northside Cherokee Hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Highway 108 is shut down while the department investigates the incident. No word on charges.
