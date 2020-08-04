WNBA players back Rev. Warnock in Senate race against Kelly Loeffler

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- WNBA players are continuing to use their public presence and professional platform to shed light on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, as well as support for Senate hopeful Rev. Rapheal Warnock.
Members of the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Seattle Storm each wore black shirts with "Vote Warnock" written across their chests ahead of games. The t-shirts show players taking a stance against Atlanta Dream co-owner and Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler's opposition to the movement, as well as the league's show of solidarity in the fight for justice.
In early July, Loeffler was met with backlash for an open letter to the league calling out the Black Lives Matter movement for being an extremist group. In response, Atlanta Dream players called for the co-owner to part ways with the team.
Warnock, long-time reverend at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is running against Loeffler for a Senate seat in November.
“I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the WNBA players. This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by all athletes promoting social justice on and off the court,” said Warnock.
He continued by stating, “Senator Loeffler and those like her who seek to silence and dismiss others when they speak up for justice have planted themselves on the wrong side of history. We are in a moment of generational, transformative change, and there is no place in that movement for bigotry. We celebrate the courage and resolve of these players standing for justice, and I am proud to stand with them."
Loeffler issued the following response to the player's 'Vote Warnock' show of support:
"This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them. It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball, and I stand by what I wrote in June:
'We come together around sports, but promoting a political agenda divides us rather than unites us. The lives of every African American matter, and there’s no place for racism in our country. But I oppose the BLM political organization due to its radical ideas and Marxist foundations, which include defunding the police and eroding the nuclear family. On the other hand, our flag represents our values of freedom and equality for all. If we can’t unite behind our flag, much less the national anthem during this struggle, then what keeps us together? It’s sad to see that there’s more interest in tearing our country apart than in solutions that bring us together. I’ll continue to defend American values and our flag, because this is not a game – it’s the future of our country."
Don't boo...VOTE 🗳Register to vote at https://t.co/zXnPqmFZQ7 #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/4yMmEqgXMS— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 4, 2020
Clocked in. Locked in.#4TheValley pic.twitter.com/DiHJ3oGN8Q— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.