SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A woman abandoned as an infant at a Sandy Spring business in 1983 has taken to social media in hopes of finding whoever saved her.
Amanda Jones posted to Facebook, saying she was left at the Prado Business Mall on Roswell Road in January of 1983 and she's hoping to locate the person or persons who she says potentially saved her life.
Jones posted a newspaper article from 1983, saying nurses who took care of her at Northside Hospital named her 'Baby Jan Winter.' She was later put up for adoption.
Amanda has started a Facebook campaign in hopes of finding whoever saved her and she's hoping her post will be liked and shared.
If you have any information that could be beneficial for Jones, she urges you to email her at babyjanwinter@gmail.com
Here is Jones' Facebook post (Can't see the post? Click here)
