FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Fulton County judge , Thursday, denied bond for a woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Sandy Springs, Wednesday. Antoinette Battle, 34, is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI. Police said Battle struck Marten Bijvank, 29, as he biked down Roswell Road.
Both the victim’s and suspect’s families showed up for Battle’s court appearance. Both families cried during the proceeding.
CBS46 Reporter Daniel Wilkerson spoke with Bijvank’s widow, Thursday, who was devastated after the loss.
“Marten didn’t hate anyone and he was a much better person than I am and I’m going to try to do what he would do and forgive her, but right now she (Battle) did take away my whole life,” said Valentina Fiorillo, the wife of the man killed.
Fiorillo said she and her husband had been married for seven years. She said he moved from the Netherlands to marry her. She said they were both employed by Starbucks where Bijvank worked as a trainer. She said he had just graduated from college with two degrees and had plans of becoming a professor.
“He was my everything and now there’s no more color in my world. Everything is black and it’s a beautiful day, but I can’t see it and I don’t know when I’ll see it again,” she adds.
CBS46 has learned Battle had a court date earlier this month which pertained to a previous DUI arrest.
CBS46 attempted to speak with Battle’s family as they left court, Thursday, but they impolitely denied an on-camera interview.
Battle’s next court date on her most recent DUI arrest case is July 31.
