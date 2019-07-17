CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Cherokee County woman accused of killing her husband and burning his body is denied bond.
Melody Farris appeared in court on Tuesday. A sheriff's office detective testified that Farris even told her lover where the body was buried.
The case started in 2018 when human remains were found behind a home on Purcell Lane in Cherokee. Authorities were able to identify the remains as 58-year-old Gary Farris.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab analyzed evidence found at the scene and an autopsy showed Farris died of a gunshot wound.
Meanwhile, Melody Farris faces charges including murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing the death of another.
She was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Georgia.
