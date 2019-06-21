In a small courtroom inside the Cherokee County Detention Center, 59-year-old Melody Farris had little to say.
“She is shocked,” said attorney Michael Ray. “She's very shocked.”
Farris is accused of murdering her husband, Atlanta attorney Gary Farris. His remains were found behind their home on Purcell Lane in Alpharetta last July.
According to a warrant, police believe Farris shot her husband multiple times using a .380 caliber firearm. Investigators believe she tried to get rid of the body by burning it.
“She has declared her innocence to these charges absolutely,” Ray said.
Farris was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Georgia. On Thursday, attorney Michael Ray was appointed to represent her. He told reporters there were no marriage problems between her and her husband.
Farris plans to plead not guilty to the charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another. CBS46 has learned she is working to hire prominent Atlanta attorney Manny Arora to help defend her.
“It's my understanding that Mr. Arora may still come on the case,” Ray said. “The family is just working with getting him retained.”
