Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman accused of stealing a backpack from an Atlanta Legends football player is charged with felony theft.
Tiara Lamm spoke with CBS46 News and wants to clear her name. Lamm admits to taking a $500 backpack belonging to Legends player Jonathan 'Bugg' Howard.
Surveillance video shows Lamm taking the bag after Howard left it at a Milton car wash. Lamm says it was a big misunderstanding and says she didn't intend to steal the bag. Lamm says she was hoping to return it to Howard.
"I just pretty much want to give them the backpack personally because he was flirting with me and it just appeared as though I can give him the bag back and then maybe could continue on to something else," Tamm told CBS46 News.
Lamm is also accused of taking a $700 iPad, $200 ear buds and a team playbook. Lamm says she never saw any of those items.
CBS46 will keep you posted.
