LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing over $4,000 from a victim's account in March.
According to Gwinnett Police, the suspect allegedly deposited a check into the victim's bank account at the Wells Fargo branch on Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville on March 13.
The next day, the suspect allegedly withdrew nearly $2,500 from the same Wells Fargo bank as well as $500 from Kroger location on Riverside Parkway.
She then allegedly transferred over $1,100 to a cash app.
The check the suspect deposited into the victim's account was later returned for insufficient funds.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
