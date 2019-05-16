MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Cobb County Police have confirmed a woman reported being attacked by a white man, wearing a light blue shirt, black pants, and grey tennis shoes, while walking a trail at Fullers Park.
People in the park were shocked to hear the news of an attack in a park that is frequented by many.
“It scares me a lot because I come here a lot even with my nieces,” walker Mauren Zuniga said.
“Very sorry to hear that this has always been a friendly place,” park visitor Jim Hilton said. I have not heard of anything like that before.”
According to police the woman passed a man on the trail who then came up behind her, grabbed her and tried to kiss her. She said she starting punching him to get him off and ran to call 911.
“She did good,” Hilton said. “More power to her. Women or anyone should fight if they are attacked.”
“Usually there are enough people here that if you were screaming somebody would be able to help you,” park visitor Anne Cook said.
Reportedly the man returned to the area wearing different clothes where she confronted him and snapped cell phone pictures. Cobb County Police are going over those pictures, but have not released them as evidence due to the on-going investigation.
People in the park said they will be a lot more careful and on the lookout.
“Not come by myself and keep an eye around because inside there are so many places people can hide,” Zuniga said.
