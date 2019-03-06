Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Joycelyn Savage, the woman whose family believes she is being held against her will by R&B singer R. Kelly, has contacted her family for the first time in two years and CBS46 was there.
CBS46's Adam Harding tweeted a video of the recording of the phone call, which took place shortly after the family held a press conference with their attorney, Gerald Griggs.
Her family believes she is being brainwashed but Savage denies the claims.
Watch the video of the phone call below (Can't see the video? Click here)
BREAKING: here’s a recording of Joycelyn Savage talking to her family for the first time, they say, in 2 years. Family says she’s being held against her will by R. Kelly, brainwashed. She denies allegations. Unclear if they’ll meet. @cbs46 @CBSThisMorning @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/A6qiFebegM— Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) March 6, 2019
The press conference was in response to an interview by CBS News' Gayle King featuring R. Kelly that aired on CBS This Morning Wednesday morning.
In the interview, Kelly disputed claims that he is holding anyone against their will.
During the interview, Kelly cried, stood up and said he was being "assassinated" during the interview, his first since being charged with sexual abuse.
"All of them are lying" claimed Kelly during the interview with King.
During the press conference held in Atlanta Wednesday morning, the Savage family and attorney Gerald Griggs disagreed with Kelly and said they had information that was contradictory to Kelly's statements to CBS News.
