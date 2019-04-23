ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman says she was robbed by three children while walking down the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday.
According to Atlanta Police, the woman says she was on the Beltline near Lawson Street around 8 p.m. when she was approached by three children.
They asked to use her cell phone and when she refused, one of them allegedly showed a gun in his waistband and demanded the phone and her earbuds.
The woman then threw the items on the ground, which the children retrieved before running off.
After getting pictures of the suspects from Beltline cameras, officers were able to find and arrest them.
One of the suspects is 11 years-old while the other two are 12 years-old. One of the 12 year-old suspects and the 11 year-old suspect have been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a handgun by a person underage.
The remaining 12 year-old suspect has not been charged.
The victim was not injured.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
