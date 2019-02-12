Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman who says she was sexually assaulted on the dance floor of an Atlanta nightclub announced Tuesday morning that she has filed a lawsuit.
Attorneys for Jasmine Eiland, 30, announced during a Tuesday morning press conference that they have filed a lawsuit against Opera nightclub, its operator Grae Hospitality and a yet-to-be-named security company, claiming the defendants did not provide enough security to protect her.
"I'm looking to prevent this from happening to another young lady or young man in this city again," said attorney L. Christ Stewart. "I just can't fathom why you would have a huge, massive concert with a handful of guards when you normally have quadruple that amount. What if there had been a shooting or a fight inside or a fire?"
At the news conference, Eiland said she chose to come forward in hopes that other victims of sex crimes will follow her lead.
“As far as the victim shaming and the bullying, I just want to let you guys know that I won’t tolerate it, I’m not going to put up with it,” she said. “I’m going to continue to fight. I’m a victim but I’m a survivor, as well.”
CBS46 does not typically identify alleged victims of sex crimes and is only doing so because of Eiland’s decision to speak publicly.
“I would like to be the face for the next woman that gets assaulted. She needs to know that it’s ok to stand up against cyber bullying, its ok to stand up against victim shaming,” she said. “It’s ok to come out and say you’re a victim of this as well and maybe we can be survivors together," added Eiland.
The incident happened January 20. Eiland says she was celebrating her birthday at the club and was streaming some of the partying on Facebook Live.
It was apparently very crowded on the dance floor at the time, and in the video stream, you see a man behind her. She continues to record as the man allegedly gropes and commits sexual acts with her against her will.
In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “No!” and “Somebody help me.”
As the video streamed on Facebook, viewers of the live stream started calling Atlanta police. By the time officers arrived at the club, they couldn't find the woman. They later learned the video was recorded an hour before their arrival.
Days later, Dominique Williams, 34, turned himself in on a charge of aggravated sodomy. His attorney says Williams is innocent.
Williams appeared in court Wednesday morning.
The lawsuit claims Opera Atlanta and the other parties were negligent, failing to have enough security and failing to monitor certain areas of the club.
A spokesperson for the club sent CBS46 the following statement:
"The safety of all our guests is our main priority and we have always upheld the highest standard of security each night. We have worked diligently with the Atlanta Police Department to assist with this ongoing investigation. The legal action filed today involving the club will be defended vigorously."
