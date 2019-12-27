DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two children are safe after a domestic incident escalated to person being barricaded inside a Belvedere Park home Friday evening.
The situation began around 6 p.m. when police responded to a stabbing at the home located near Austin Road and Liberty Valley. Police a male victim sustained stab wounds when a domestic situation grew to an assault.
The suspect, an unidentified female, is believed to be the person responsible for assaulting the victim.
At some point the suspect barricaded herself and two kids shared with the suspect inside the home. However, she eventually exited home willingly with both children unharmed.
Police have not yet determined what lead up to the assault.
