CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The suspicious death of a 52-year-old woman lead police to arrest her boyfriend.
On September 30th, Dexter Shepherd, 52, rushed his girlfriend, Katherine Smith, to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. He told hospital staff and police that he had found Katherine unconscious in his bedroom.
She was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., however, her cause of death remained unknown.
Questions into the cause of death arose when nurses and investigators realized Shepherd's account of what happened was inconsistent. As a result, a search warrant for his home was obtained and investigators spoke with Shepherd about the events leading up to Katherine's death.
Through their investigation, it was learned that Katherine and Shepherd had been involved in an argument which lead to Shepherd using a choke hold-type of restraint on the victim. When she lost consciousness, Shepherd attempted CPR but was unsuccessful.
He did not call 911 for assistance, but instead drove his girlfriend to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
