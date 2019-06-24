ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is being held in Clayton County Jail without bond after being accused of trying to abduct children at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the airport around 5 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fight between Esther Daniels and a family in the airport's atrium.
According to the family, Daniels attempted to grab a stroller with a child in it and run away, but the mother quickly grabbed the stroller back. Daniels then attempted to grab one of the other children, the mother screamed for help as her husband grabbed their child.
When officers arrived at the atrium, Daniels was spotted talking on the phone. The officer said she appeared "to be experiencing mental distress," took of running from the officer and charged at the family she allegedly tried to abduct children from.
With a struggle, the officer managed to get the woman to the ground and apprehend her. While being transported to the police precinct Daniels remained combative and uncooperative. Upon arrival, she was placed in a wheelchair and EMS transported her to Grady Memorial Hospital for assistance.
She is charged with kidnapping and obstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.