GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman and her one-year-old baby were carjacked and kidnapped from a Gwinnett County gas station, according to police.
Police said the woman, believed to be in her early 20s, pulled into the Exxon gas station on Boggs Road after stopping at a fast food restaurant. Her one-year-old child was asleep in the backseat.
“She went to the trunk of her vehicle to eat because she said her child was asleep and she didn’t want to wake her child,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
While she was eating, police said a man walking up the roadway spotted her. Video shows him changing his direction to approach her.
“She stated that she believed he had a gun and that he hit her, forced her into the car,” Winderweedle said.
The victim was forced into the backseat of her own car. Her baby was next to her in a car seat. The suspect, who was behind the wheel, took off.
“The female stated that he demanded money and he was going to choke and kill her,” explained Winderweedle.
Fearing for their lives, police said the woman grabbed her child’s car seat and jumped out of the moving car, which was going about 50 miles per hour.
The suspect kept going. Fortunately, neither the mother nor her baby had any serious injuries. The victim’s car was found abandoned in Duluth the following day. The suspect is still on the loose.
Police believe the suspect is between 35 and 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has a thin build and long hair.
If you know anything, call Gwinnett County police.
