ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta.
Around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person stabbed call in the 200 block of Troy Street.
When they arrived, officers found who appeared to have been stabbed.
She told police she'd been in a fight with her girlfriend Tasandra Whatson, 36, that escalated to her being stabbed.
Officers located Whatson nearby, took her into custody and charged her with aggravated assault.
Whatson is in the Fulton County Jail at this time.
