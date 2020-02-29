ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who allegedly stabbed her friend after an altercation was arrested early Saturday morning.
Police were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on Cushman Circle in southwest Atlanta after reports of a stabbing.
According to officers, an altercation occurred between Latika Flakes, 49, and her a friend inside the apartment. During the dispute, Flakes allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife in the arm.
The victim was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and was reported in stable condition.
Flakes was transported to Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.