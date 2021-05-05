ATLANTA (CBS46)—A 21-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine through several pairs of shoes at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official, the woman arrived at the airport on Sunday after departing a flight from Jamaica. When the woman landed at Hartsfield-Jackson, she was referred for further inspection. Officials did not indicate what prompted the official to further inspect the woman.
“Upon closer examination of her bags, seven pairs of shoes were found to have a white powdery substance concealed in the shoe bottoms that field-tested positive for cocaine,” said Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta.
“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers, and narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously, Rivera said.’
The alleged seized cocaine weighed approximately three pounds and had an estimated street value of $40,000.
A U.S. Customs official noted agents regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.
The unnamed woman was transported to Clayton County jail for processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.