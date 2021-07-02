COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — One day after the body of a young child was found floating in the Chattahoochee River, police have made an arrest.
Breyanla Cooper, 27, of Stone Mountain, faces one felony count of Concealing the Death of Another. She is currently in the Cobb County Jail with no bond.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the relationship between Cooper and the toddler has not been confirmed.
Cobb firefighters discovered the body near Paces Mill Park, near the overpass of Cobb Parkway around 10:30 a.m.
Cobb County police were called out and detectives got to work combing the area for evidence. Police said it appears the child had been in the water for a couple of days. They will now work to identify the boy and figure out what happened.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner took jurisdiction of the body. Police believe the child is between the ages of one and three. He was fully clothed when he was found in the water.
"At this point we don’t know exactly where the child was put into water or fell into the water or how this happened," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.
Police said it is likely the child may be missing from a location north of Cobb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.