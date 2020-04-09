ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A three-year-old and 10-year-old child are being treated at a metro area hospital after their mother allegedly abused and doused them in a chemical believed to be bleach.
Atlanta Police arrived to the chaotic scene where a woman, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed, at the Forest Cover Apartments on Thomasville Boulevard around noon on Thursday.
Police say the woman struck her 10-year-old with an unidentified item and attempted to strangle her toddler. She is also accused of pouring bleach onto her children during the traumatic incident.
Police were able to safely take the woman into custody. Her children were transported to an area hospital along with two officers for inhalation of chemical fumes.
The incident remains under investigation.
