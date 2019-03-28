McDonough, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested a woman accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of her Henry County business.
Traci McDonald was arrested for allegedly running the operation out of the Motorheads Bar and Grill on Macon Street in McDonough.
Undercover agents found that gambling machines and poker tables paid cash for credits won by the players.
We've learned that police have been investigating the establishment for an extended period of time.
McDonald is currently in the Henry County Jail awaiting a Thursday court appearance. She's being held on a $1,500 bond.
