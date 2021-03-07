A Clayton County woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the neck two times.
According to the Clayton County sheriff’s office, a woman called 9-1-1 and told deputies her son was shot in the neck. The incident happened on February 27 inside an apartment on Charleston Court in Jonesboro.
When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he had to undergo a surgery to remove part of his lung, deputies said.
While at the scene, the victim’s mom told deputies she got a call from the victim’s girlfriend telling her to come pick up her son. The girlfriend sounded distressed and would not answer any of the mother’s questions, deputies said.
When the mom arrived at the residence, she reportedly found her son suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies at the apartment found a “large pool of blood on the master bedroom floor which appeared to go into the bathroom, the kitchen, and then out the front door,” according to deputies.
On March 3, the victim was able to tell detectives how the shooting happened.
The man said he was hanging out at a friend’s apartment inside of their complex. When he went back to his apartment, he and his girlfriend got into a heated argument.
“The victim advised that he was walking away when he felt pain in his neck. The victim was shot twice in the neck and ear area, and a bullet passed through his torso,” according to a Clayton County deputy.
After interviewing the victim, police arrested Lakeidrea Pinckney, 23, in DeKalb County for aggravated assault and attempted murder.
Pinckney is currently at the Clayton County jail with no bond.
