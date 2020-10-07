SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Griffin woman is in police custody after being accused of fatally shooting a man. Griffin Police say they responded to a person shot call around 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ellis Road on Wednesday.
At the location they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Spalding Wellstar Hospital Emergency Room where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Johnny Whitlock.
In connection to the shooting, police arrested 25-year-old Renita Thomas. She was charged with aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter and pointing a gun at another in the incident. She is currently being held at the Spalding County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.