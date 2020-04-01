ATLANTA (CBS46)—A woman is sitting in jail after police said she fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened on March 30 near the 2900 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
Police said they responded to a person shot call and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
After interviewing witnesses, police arrested Shirley Fuller, 43, for the shooting.
Police said they believe the shooting was drug related.
