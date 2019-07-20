COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dog died due to being inside a hot car for several hours.
The incident happened on Saturday at a Target on Cobb Parkway. Police reported to the scene about a dog left unattended in a car.
Once officers were able to enter the vehicle they found the dog unresponsive.
Police immediately rushed the dog to a nearby animal hospital where the it was pronounced deceased.
According to investigators, they discovered that the dog had been in the car for approximately four hours.
Police identified the owner as Tanya Lee Kuhlman of Acworth.
She was taken into custody and transported to Acworth Detention Facility.
Kuhlman was charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-974-1232
