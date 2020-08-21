LITHIA SPRINGS (CBS46)-- Officials in Douglas County have arrested a woman who they say pretended to be a nurse.
Douglas County Sheriff's investigators say Heather Denise Banks is charged with identity theft of a registered nurse, after she allegedly provided skilled medical care to people using someone else's identity.
Banks worked for Omni Healthcare Services in Lithia Springs, where she was responsible for treating and caring for children with serious medical conditions in their homes. Investigators say Banks used a license of a Registered Nurse. Banks herself does not hold a license to work as a Registered Nurse in Georgia.
Authorities say not only did Banks confirm she was posing as a nurse for more money, but that she had treated at least two children despite only ever having completed a Certified Nursing Assistant program. She also told investigators she had masqueraded as a Registered Nurse at another agency before.
