GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested and charged a Gainesville woman for murdering a man Sunday morning.
Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Pine Cove Apartments, where they found a man who was shot.
He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.
Investigators charged Sarah Voss, 34, with felony murder and aggravated assault.
They believe Voss and the victim knew each other and got into an altercation that escalated to gunfire.
Voss is being held at the Hall County Jail.
