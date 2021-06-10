HARALSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A 47-year-old woman from Tennessee was arrested in Georgia after police said she stole an ATV and then abandoned her children in the rain.
The incident happened on Wednesday at 8:28 a.m.
According to a spokesperson with the Haralson County sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to Old Pleasant Hill Road for a trespassing call.
When units arrived, the 911 caller told deputies an older woman and two male juveniles were trespassing on the caller’s property. The woman and children had an ATV with them, according to the caller. The trio of alleged trespassers left the location before deputies arrived.
While deputies were talking to the 911 caller, another deputy learned the ATV was possibly stolen. According to officials, one of the juveniles showed up at the house where the ATV was taken and told the homeowner he could not find his younger brother and grandmother.
Deputies searched a nearby wooded area and later found the grandmother.
The grandmother and her two grandsons reportedly told investigators they were headed to Florida to deliver a dog. While en route to Florida, the grandmother drove off of the roadway and her car got stuck in the woods. The grandmother, according to officials, got her grandchildren out of the car and reportedly stole an ATV.
The woman later allegedly wrecked the stolen ATV and somehow got separated from her grandchildren and left them out in the rain, a spokesperson said. Both grandsons were found unharmed.
“This is a case where a person not only endangered the life of children, but stole and damaged property in our county. She must face the appropriate charges for her very serious crimes.”, states Sheriff Stacy Williams.
Vanessa A. Vercruysse, 47, of Jefferson City, TN, was charged with cruelty to children, drug possession, and theft by taking.
