ATLANTA (CBS46) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 6-month-old baby who was caught in crossfire on Anderson Drive in northwest Atlanta on Jan. 24.
Atlanta Police say 22-year-old Sharice Michelle Ingram of Atlanta turned herself into police on Jan. 26. She was transported to Fulton County Jail. She is being charged with Party to the Crime Aggravated Assault and Party to the Crime Felony Murder.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta Police Department previously announced that 22-year-old DeQuasie Johnathan Little was arrested in Decatur.
According to her arrest warrant, Ingram was driving the vehicle that Little was riding in when he reportedly shot the bullet that killed the child.
The baby has been identified as Grayson Fleming-Gray.
Little waived his first court appearance on Jan. 26. Ingram made a court appearance this morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
