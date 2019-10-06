ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting outside "The Chill Spot" nightclub early Sunday morning.
Police believe Subricca Shanell Moss and an unidentified man were having a dispute at the nightclub when she allegedly pulled out a gun.
Witnesses told police the man fled and later returned with a gun and began shooting at Moss.
Three people were shot. Two of the three are in critical but stable condition. The third is in stable condition. A silver vehicle on the scene was left riddled with bullets.
The victims were taken to either Grady Hospital or Atlanta Medical Center.
Moss is charged with reckless conduct.
Police are still working to find the second suspect.
