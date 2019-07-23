NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – A Stone Mountain woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man who was trying to cross the road.
Police responded to a report of a man lying in the road in the 1300 block of Beaver Ruin Road on Saturday night. Kevin Brown, 38, of Norcross was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Brittany Amber Ashley, 32, is accused of hitting Brown, leaving the scene and failing to call 911 to report the incident.
Ashley was arrested while she was on her way to turn herself in. She was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail where she is charged with hit and run and homicide by vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.