ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A 61 year-old woman sleeping on her couch was struck by a stray bullet as suspects shot up her home in southeast Atlanta overnight.
Atlanta Police say the woman's home on Kipling Street was struck as many as 11 times during the attack.
Police also say the home was targeted and the shootings didn't appear to be random.
The woman was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
