BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A man who barricaded himself in an Adairsville residence after an alleged domestic situation is now in police custody.
On Sunday, a woman, later identified as Tiffany Jackson, notified police that she had been violently assaulted by a male friend. According to Jackson she awoke to find John Anthony Evans, 37, in bed with her. When she asked what he was doing in her home he responded by allegedly striking her in the face multiple times and strangling her.
Jackson then went to the police station to notify them of the incident.
When officers arrived to the residence located in the 100 block of Summer Street, they learned that Evans had barricaded himself into the home by nailing the doors shut. Police were able to gain entry to the home after securing a warrant for aggravated assault and battery.
Evans was found hiding in a small attic space. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Bartow County Jail.
