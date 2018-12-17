Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A metro Atlanta woman down on her luck is inspiring others. Despite having stage three cancer and a laundry list of other issues, she smiles through her challenges to help others.
“You would sit next to her and you would never know you would not even have a glimpse of the challenges,” said friend Carlos Carrillo.
Carrillo is talking about his long-time friend Amy Cantwell Carter, an up beat, fun loving, and caring woman.
“You know, typical Amy, the beginning of the conversation she’s telling you ‘I’ve got cancer. It’s not a big deal, life is good, I’m okay.”
But in reality, Amy is not okay.
“Her car got repossessed. She has a double mastectomy and she’s dealing with chemotherapy and she also has three children,” continued Carrillo.
On top of that, Amy's insurance was recently canceled. Plus, she is in the midst of a divorce and her mounting medical bills left her unable to repair the broken heating system which means she does not have heat in her home.
But when CBS46 spoke to her, she didn’t mention any of it. In fact, she was more concerned with making sure women know the importance of getting a mammogram.
“Through this and me having this, it’s so pinnacle for me to encourage ladies to not wait,” says Carter.
And as Amy thinks about others, Carlos has created a go fund me page to help her get by.
“I’m humbled that anyone would care that much to reach out and do that and it’s just amazing,” said Cantwell.
So far, that GoFundMe page has raised a couple hundred dollars but small or large, Amy tells us she's just thankful.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
