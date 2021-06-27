EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was beaten and car jacked Saturday afternoon in East Point, according to Police.
“I watched him walked all the way up, I just assumed he was going to visit someone,” East Point resident, Deandreia Schrrell said Sunday.
Schrrell said she noticed a strange man in her Dodson Courtyard apartment complex parking lot Saturday afternoon.
She said she eventually stopped watching him for a matter of seconds as she was working in her car, and now she wishes she never lost focus of her surroundings.
“I feel so violated, I feel so violated.”
Schrrell said she locked eyes with the masked man when he suddenly approached her driver side door.
She said it’s a moment that’s now been replaying in her head ever since.
“He pulled the door handle really aggressively, really fast and just zoomed in on me and hit me in the face.”
She said the man who was slender in build, wearing denim pants and blue shirt began viscously attacking her, demanding that she get out of the car.
“I was just in shock, screaming, screaming for help.”
However, she said help didn’t arrive in time.
“He jumped over the side to the passenger side and kicked me out of the car.”
Seconds later Schrrell said he took off with her black Nissan Altima.
“It had everything inside, my wallet, my computer, my identification, my work and personal phones and my credit cards.”
She said shortly after, her bank statements showed the man made transaction with her credit card at a gas station and a Walmart.
“There’s bruising here, there’s one further up too,” Schrrell said while showing Cooper the injuries from the attack.
She said the attack is something she will always remember and she’s already feeling the lasting impacts.
“It’s going to be a struggle being alone and coming out of the house alone.”
Police have not released any further information at this time.
