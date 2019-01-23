ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- One local woman went to nursing school to one day work alongside the doctor who treated her when she found out about her blood clotting disorder.
A metro Atlanta woman underwent treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as a teen.
She decided to become a nurse and work alongside the doctor she said saved her life.
“I was perfectly healthy, rarely ever got sick, 15 years old, playing soccer a lot, then one day I couldn’t breathe,” said Caitlin Pirello.
Twenty-three-year-old Pirello had was diagnosed with a blood clotting disorder at age 15 that can be fatal if not treated.
“I was in the care of Carolyn Bennett, Dr. Bennett, she followed me until I was 21 and aged out,” Pirello said, “I was in and out dozens of times.”
She kept in contact with her doctor over the years because the whole experience made her want to become a nurse.
“I was a nurse extern over the summer while I was in school, and I emailed her and let her know, and she was really excited about it, and she came and saw me, and on my floor, we get some Aflac patients, so it’s cool seeing her team working with my team,” added Pirello.
She went to college to go to nursing school, then went to nursing school to work here.
“I felt like I could care for someone the way that I was cared for while I was here,” Pirello added.
When she had been out of the hospital for almost three years, Caitlin was working at the hospital and ran into Dr. Bennett.
“She remembered my parents’ names, she remembered my story,” Pirello said.
She said it’s surreal working with the woman who saved her life, and she’s thankful every single day.
“I would not be here if it weren’t for her, she made very important medical decisions for me,” said Pirello, “It’s weird, I work with her, and we both have the same goal to treat patients, but I feel like I’m not on her level, she’s such an idol.”
Her blood disorder is not something that can be completely cured, but now, she says thanks to Dr. Bennett, she can manage it.
Pirello says she hopes to have the same impact on her patients’ lives as Dr. Bennett had on hers.
