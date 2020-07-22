GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mask meltdown captured on video at a Walmart in Gainesville shows a woman wearing a face mask berating another woman and her three children for not wearing masks.
In the video, the woman is heard saying, “I hope you all die because you’re gonna kill me."
"Whenever it all ended I just walked off and was shaking on the inside, and I started crying because I was so upset," said the mother of three Desiree Alis Vansickle. “She was attacking the people that were coming in without masks and everybody was just kind of ignoring her and walking on and going on about their business, but I just didn’t feel that it was right that she was wishing death upon people for not wearing a mask.”
On July 20 Walmart issued a requirement for all customers to wear a face mask or covering when in their stores.
“There was a man at the door who said if you have a mask can you please put your mask on, and we didn’t have any with us but he didn’t say that we couldn’t come in,” said Desiree.
When contacted by CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy, the company sent the following statement:
"Our Health Ambassadors will work with those who show up without a face covering to try and find a solution. We also know there may be situations, such as age and health, that may not make it possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our ambassadors are trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone."
The company says it was not made aware of the issue when it took place.
Still, Desiree said she was brought to tears by the incident and doesn’t mind wearing a mask if the store requires, it's just that she didn't plan on visiting the retailer that day.
She said she understands people are frightened but hopes we all have a bit more compassion towards others.
“I just prayed that she just went home and she thought about her actions, and what she said, and what she did affected a lot of people,” said Desiree.
A number of people believe they have identified the angry woman on social media. CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy reached out to the individual, but has yet to hear back from her.
