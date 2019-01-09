Norcross, GA (CBS46) Police are looking for a man accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from a woman in a real estate deal gone wrong.
Gwinnett Police say the woman was closing on a property on December 5 and received an email on where to wire the money.
The woman wired $91,000 to an account at a bank in Norcross but later found out the seller of the home didn't receive the cash.
She later found out the money was sent to another account. The suspect then wired most of that money to an account overseas and withdrew the remaining money in cash.
He is being charged with theft by deception.
The department is asking anyone who has seen the suspect or has any information on his whereabouts to call them at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
